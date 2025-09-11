FTC investigating AI ‘companion’ chatbots amid growing concern about harm to kids

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into seven tech companies around potential harms their artificial intelligence chatbots could cause to children and teenagers.

The inquiry focuses on AI chatbots that can serve as companions, which “effectively mimic human characteristics, emotions, and intentions, and generally are designed to communicate like a friend or confidant, which may prompt some users, especially children and teens, to trust and form relationships with chatbots,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.

The FTC sent order letters to Google parent company Alphabet; Character.AI; Instagram and its parent company, Meta; OpenAI; Snap; and Elon Musk’s xAI. The agency wants information about whether and how the firms measure the impact of their chatbots on young users and how they protect against and alert parents to potential risks.

The investigation comes amid rising concern around AI use by children and teens, following a string of lawsuits and reports accusing chatbots of being complicit in the suicide deaths, sexual exploitation and other harms to young people. That includes one lawsuit against OpenAI and two against Character.AI that remain ongoing even as the companies say they are continuing to build out additional features to protect users from harmful interactions with their bots.

Broader concerns have also surfaced that even adult users are building unhealthy emotional attachments to AI chatbots, in part because the tools are often designed to be agreeable and supportive.

At least one online safety advocacy group, Common Sense Media, has argued that AI “companion” apps pose unacceptable risks to children and should not be available to users under the age of 18. Two California state bills related to AI chatbot safety for minors, including one backed by Common Sense Media, are set to receive final votes this week and, if passed, will reach California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The US Senate Judiciary Committee is also set to hold a hearing next week entitled “Examining the Harm of AI Chatbots.”

“As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children, while also ensuring that the United States maintains its role as a global leader in this new and exciting industry,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in the Thursday statement. “The study we’re launching today will help us better understand how AI firms are developing their products and the steps they are taking to protect children.”

In particular, the FTC’s orders seek information about how the companies monetize user engagement, generate outputs in response to user inquiries, develop and approve AI characters, use or share personal information gained through user conversations and mitigate negative impacts to children, among other details.

Google, Snap and xAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Our priority is making ChatGPT helpful and safe for everyone, and we know safety matters above all else when young people are involved. We recognize the FTC has open questions and concerns, and we’re committed to engaging constructively and responding to them directly,” OpenAI spokesperson Liz Bourgeois said in a statement. She added that OpenAI has safeguards such as notifications directing users to crisis helplines and plans to roll out parental controls for minor users.

After the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine sued OpenAI last month alleging that ChatGPT encouraged their son’s death by suicide, the company acknowledged its safeguards may be “less reliable” when users engage in long conversations with the chatbots and said it was working with experts to improve them.

Meta declined to comment directly on the FTC inquiry. The company said it is currently limiting teens’ access to only a select group of its AI characters, such as those that help with homework. It is also training its AI chatbots not to respond to teens’ mentions of sensitive topics such as self-harm or inappropriate romantic conversations and to instead point to expert resources.

“We look forward to collaborating with the FTC on this inquiry and providing insight on the consumer AI industry and the space’s rapidly evolving technology,” Jerry Ruoti, Character.AI’s head of trust and safety, said in a statement. He added that the company has invested in trust and safety resources such as a new under-18 experience on the platform, a parental insights tool and disclaimers reminding users that they are chatting with AI.

