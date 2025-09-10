State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer enters Colorado governor’s race

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Republican State Senator Barbara "Barb" Kirkmeyer has officially launched her campaign for Colorado governor. She announced her candidacy during a news conference Tuesday night, joining a growing field of contenders.

Kirkmeyer has a long history in public service, including roles as a Weld County Commissioner and as acting executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. She currently represents Colorado’s 23rd District, covering Larimer and Weld counties. She serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Joint Budget Committee. If elected, she would be Colorado's first female governor.

With her announcement, the number of Republicans in the race climbs to 16, including former Representative Greg Lopez of Elizabeth, Senator Mark Baisley of Woodland Park, and Representative Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs. Colorado has not elected a Republican governor since Bill Owens, who served from 1999 to 2007.

On the Democratic side, frontrunners include Senator Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser. Current Governor Jared Polis is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

The next gubernatorial election is Nov. 3, 2026.

