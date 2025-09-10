Inflation for US producers cooled down in August

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — US inflation cooled off at the wholesale level as businesses’ margins took a big hit in August, new data showed Wednesday.

Producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.1% in August, cooling annual inflation to 2.6% from a downwardly revised 3.1%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Helping to drive prices lower was a 1.7% drop in trade services, a category reflective of producers, wholesalers and retailers’ profit margins. If margins are shrinking, it could be an indication that businesses are using those to eat higher costs, economists have said.

The trade services category can be highly volatile; however, August’s drop is the biggest monthly decline there in more than a year.

Stock futures moved higher after the data release. Dow futures were up 30 points, paring earlier losses. S&P 500 futures rose 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.57%. Two-year Treasury yields fell, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its September meeting.

Economists were expecting that the overall PPI, which measures the change in prices received by producers of goods and services, would increase by 0.4% on a monthly basis and hold unchanged at the previously estimated 3.3% from a year ago.

PPI serves as a potential bellwether for the prices consumers may see at businesses in the months ahead.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.