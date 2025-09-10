Dept. of Labor launches investigation into data collection process at BLS

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Labor is initiating an investigation into how the Bureau of Labor Statistics collects and reports “closely watched economic data,” according to a letter the department’s Assistant Inspector General for Audit sent to the Acting Commissioner of the BLS on Wednesday.

This comes one day after the BLS said there were nearly 1 million fewer people employed for the year ended in March than previously reported as part of the agency’s annual revisions.

While members of the Trump administration have said on Tuesday that the revisions are a sign that the president inherited a worse economy from former President Joe Biden, they’ve also said that it’s proof that improvements need to be made at the BLS to improve the accuracy of data.

Tuesday’s revisions, while unusually large, don’t mean previously reported monthly employment figures were inaccurate, however. Rather, they were simply the best estimates at that time using the information available to the BLS.

Every year, the BLS conducts a revision to the data from its monthly survey of businesses’ payrolls and it benchmarks the March employment level to those measured by the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

