Callout: Are you a woman who recently left your job?

(CNN) — US employment data is showing that hundreds of thousands of working women have left the labor force this year. The trend, which is occurring as the wage gap widens, is particularly salient among Black women, mothers of young children and women leaving for caregiving needs.

Did you leave your job because child care costs were eating too much of your paycheck, or because you needed to care for ailing parents, or was it because of something else entirely?

If you’re a woman and left the workforce since January of this year, we’d be interested in hearing from you for an upcoming article. If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

