Two Colorado Springs juveniles arrested on burglary charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they have charged two juveniles for a burglary that took place on Sept. 8 at a business near the 200 block of East St. Elmo Ave.

CSPD says the two juveniles allegedly burglarized the business around 10 p.m., setting off an alarm.

Police say one suspect was located in a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex on Lenmar Dr., and the other was located coming out of a nearby apartment.

According to CSPD, both were taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and then released to their parents.

Police confirm that one suspect was on probation for felony menacing and second-degree assault.

