First person identified in Davis Mortuary investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, KRDO13 Investigates is speaking with a Pueblo woman who says that her husband has been identified in the investigation into Davis Mortuary. KRDO13 is working to confirm those details with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO13 that victim advocates did respond to her home on Monday.

We plan to have further reporting on this on KRDO13 News at Noon, 4, 5 & 6 p.m.