Skip to Content
News

First person identified in Davis Mortuary investigation

Top down view of the Davis Mortuary building.
KRDO
Top down view of the Davis Mortuary building.
By
New
Published 10:58 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, KRDO13 Investigates is speaking with a Pueblo woman who says that her husband has been identified in the investigation into Davis Mortuary. KRDO13 is working to confirm those details with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO13 that victim advocates did respond to her home on Monday.

We plan to have further reporting on this on KRDO13 News at Noon, 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.