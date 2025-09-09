Becky Baker Foundation celebrates anniversary providing hope to those impacted by breast cancer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a year since the Becky Baker Foundation laid stake in the Pueblo Mall, providing free shopping sprees for families impacted by breast cancer.

The space has allowed families to visit once a month, picking up essentials and feel-good items that boost their esteem and quality of life.

At its eight-month mark, Founder and Executive Director Rick Baker said the foundation had already provided over $3 million in new merchandise to families.

By its one-year anniversary this month, the foundation said it had given away $4 million in new items. They also say they've served over 12,000 shoppers in its first year.

KRDO13 is speaking with members of the Becky Baker Foundation on the significance of this important milestone and what motivates their giving.

