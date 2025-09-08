Traffic accident on southbound Powers Blvd, south of Palmer Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) confirms they are on the scene of a traffic accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.

CHFD reports that the accident occurred near Southbound Powers and south of Palmer Park.

CHFD reports that two lanes are currently blocked and advises individuals to watch for slowing traffic and emergency responders.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.