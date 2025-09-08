Skip to Content
Traffic accident on southbound Powers Blvd, south of Palmer Park

By
today at 7:22 PM
Published 7:20 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) confirms they are on the scene of a traffic accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.

CHFD reports that the accident occurred near Southbound Powers and south of Palmer Park.

CHFD reports that two lanes are currently blocked and advises individuals to watch for slowing traffic and emergency responders.

Abby Smith

