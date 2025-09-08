Southern Colorado Weather: Spotty storms Monday, Tuesday, Warm week ahead

TODAY: We'll start the day off in the 50s for most, with 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Watch for some clouds to build in this afternoon with a chance for a spotty sprinkle and rumble of thunder. Most will stay dry. Winds will be fairly light.

TONIGHT: Quiet and cool. Lows fall back into the 50s.

TUESDAY: Rinse and repeat -- except we may have some better chances for afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could contain some heavy rain. We're not thinking there will be big impacts as storms should be move in and out quickly. Highs reach the low to mid 80s for most in southern Colorado.

REST OF THE WEEK: We'll likely dry out midweek as we shift in some drier air. Expect warmer temps with that as some mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and HWY 50 may return. Our next chance at showers and storms moves in Friday as a storm system moves in... at this point, that's not looking major but we'll keep an eye on it.