Police chase ends in arrest of kidnapping suspect in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say an armed kidnapping suspect is in custody following a police chase in eastern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jimmy Melgoza, had threatened two people with a gun and "moved one victim against her will," which CSPD classified as kidnapping.

Officers spotted Melgoza leaving the scene in a car and attempted to stop him. When he failed to pull over, officers pursued, eventually hitting Melgoza's car with a patrol car to stop him.

Police say the maneuver ended the chase without incident, and Melgoza was taken into custody without injuries. A gun was recovered from the vehicle, CSPD said.

Melgoza now faces multiple charges, including two counts of felony menacing, second-degree kidnapping (domestic violence), and several traffic violations.

