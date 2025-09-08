Colorado Springs man arrested after pulling woman into room, firing gun during police investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a disturbance call in Colorado Springs turned tense Sunday night when an armed man pulled a woman into a room with him while police were investigating and fired a gun.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to the Circle K on East Fountain Boulevard for reports of a disturbance involving a man at the gas station.

CSPD said that the investigation led them to a home in the 1000 block of Stewart Place, where they tried to contact the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Spence Massey.

But while they were investigating and trying to speak with Massey, police say he pulled a woman into a room with him before officers heard a gunshot.

Fearing for the woman's safety, officers forced their way into the room. After a struggle, they were able to detain Massey and secure his firearm, which was still nearby, CSPD said.

CSPD said the woman was luckily uninjured, and officers determined that Massey had fired into the ceiling.

He now faces several charges, including first-degree assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment

