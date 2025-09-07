2 arrested after police say nightclub argument turned into an assault and robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At 2:15 a.m. Colorado Springs Police went out to Astrozon Blvd after they received calls of a nightclub disturbance that turned into more.

Police officers say that once they arrived at the club, located in the 3700 block of Astrozon, they learned the disturbance spilled outside the club into the parking lot. Once outside, police say they learned that at least two people confronted a man, assaulted him, and stole a firearm from him. Shortly after this, gunshots were heard in the area.

While investigating, police found the suspects' vehicle had returned to the scene.

Police say they've arrested Karriem Johnson and Lugene Burnett. The pair is facing charges of assault and aggravated robbery.

During the course of the arrest, police say they arrested another person who approached the suspect vehicle and interfered with the arrest of the suspects. They have been charged with obstruction of a peace officer.