Hundreds of undocumented immigrants apprehended in massive ICE raid at Hyundai plant in Georgia

By Chris Boyette, Emma Tucker, Karina Tsui, Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of undocumented immigrants were apprehended during a sweeping immigration raid at a Georgia manufacturing facility Thursday, marking what appears to be one of the largest ICE raids at a single site in the 22-year history of the agency.

About 450 people were apprehended as several law enforcement agencies descended on the Hyundai Metaplant site in Ellabell, about 25 miles west of Savannah, officials said, in the latest example of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration at workplaces across the country.

The raid halted construction of a factory being built to produce batteries for electric vehicles, the Associated Press reported. The facility has been touted by Georgia’s governor as the largest economic development site in the state’s history, the AP added.

The same day, hundreds of miles away in upstate New York, dozens of workers at a family-owned plant that makes nutrition bars were also apprehended during an ICE raid, officials said, drawing the ire of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The raids come as Chicago leaders are preparing for a possible National Guard deployment in step with an expected immigration enforcement operation in the city.

At the Georgia site, masked and armed agents gave orders to construction workers wearing hard hats and safety vests as they lined up while officers raided the facility, video footage obtained by CNN showed.

ICE and Homeland Security Investigations were accompanied by the Georgia State Patrol, the FBI, DEA, ATF and other agencies in executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into “allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Together, we are sending a clear and unequivocal message: those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy, and violate federal laws will be held accountable.”

ATF Atlanta said the operation led “to the apprehension of ~450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety.”

Hyundai is cooperating with law enforcement and is “committed to abiding by all labor and immigration regulations,” said spokesperson Michael Stewart.

Dozens apprehended in New York raid

In New York Thursday morning, federal agents arrived at the Nutrition Bar Confectioners plant in Cato and questioned “virtually the entire workforce,” according to Rural & Migrant Ministry, whose staff witnessed the raid.

The group posted a video on its Facebook page showing law enforcement leading people into a van marked “Border Patrol.” During the raid workers were taken into the kitchen area of the plant and “questioned one by one over the course of many hours,” the group said in the post.

The group estimates that “upwards of 70 employees” were questioned and “nearly all” were then arrested and taken to the nearby Oswego Detention Center. A spokesperson for the group told CNN they’re still waiting to hear from authorities about exactly how many were detained.

Hochul condemned the ICE operation in her state.

“I am outraged by this morning’s ICE raids in Cato and Fulton, where more than 40 adults were seized — including parents of at least a dozen children at risk of returning from school to an empty house,” Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul said such operations “will not make New York safer” and will “shatter hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here.”

ICE confirmed to CNN affiliate WSTM that it carried out a “court-authorized enforcement action” in Cato. Employees told WSTM that around 60 workers were detained. CNN has reached out to the agency for further details.

Mark Schmidt, the owner of Nutrition Bar Confectioners, told the New York Times that all his workers had legal documentation to work in the US. “We’ve done everything we can to vet people we hire,” he said.

Schmidt described the ICE raid as “overkill.” His son Lenny Schmidt, the company’s vice president, told the Times the scene was “almost theatrical,” describing police dogs and all-terrain vehicles involved in the operation.

“It could have been handled so much more humanely and decently,” he said. “This kind of raid, you feel like it’s a drug bust or a human trafficking situation.”

CNN has reached out to the company for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.