Powerball jackpot grows to $1.7 billion, third largest in US lottery history

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $1.7 billion after no winner matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69, and red Powerball 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The next drawing is Saturday night. The new jackpot is the third largest in both Powerball and US lottery history, behind only the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2023. Both of those prizes were won in California, according to the association, which runs the Powerball game.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31 in California. The current streak is the game record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, the Multi-State Lottery Association said on Friday, issuing a correction to its previous track of plays without a jackpot winning ticket. Previously, the record stood at 41 drawings, which occurred last on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot won in Oregon.

The new $1.7 billion figure represents the amount for those who choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual installments, with one immediate payout. A winner can also choose to get a lump-sum cash payment, currently estimated at $770 million. Either scenario is before taxes.

While the amount of the top prize has climbed upward, the odds of winning have not, and are around 1 in 292.2 million. The odds relate to the number of balls used in the drawing, which have changed over time, pushing down the odds of winning the jackpot – though the chances of a tie, when two or more people select the same winning numbers, increase as more tickets are sold.

At $2 per play, Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

