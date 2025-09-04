Northwestern University President steps down following federal funding freeze

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday as the university faces an ongoing funding freeze by the Trump administration.

“As I reflect on the progress we have made and what lies ahead, I believe now is the right time for new leadership to guide Northwestern into its next chapter,” Schill said in a message to the campus community.

“Therefore, I have decided, in consultation with the leadership of the Board of Trustees, that I will step down as President.”

An interim president has yet to be named and Schill will continue in his role until then, the university said in a news release.

In his message, Schill wrote the university faced “serious and often painful challenges” since his tenure began in September 2022, and “difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level.”

The university noted those challenges include the federal funding freeze, which began about four months ago when the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding.

At the time, a White House official told CNN the freeze was connected to several Title VI investigations. The federal statute prohibits discrimination in programs and activities that receive federal funding.

The university said it had “fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress.”

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said Thursday, “The Trump Administration looks forward to working with the new leadership, and we hope they seize this opportunity to Make Northwestern Great Again.”

The university highlighted Schill’s work in leading “efforts to ensure the continuation of funding for critical research” during the funding freeze, and said he will continue to work with its Board of Trustees to get them restored.

Previously, the university said the federal funds were used for “innovative and life-saving research,” including the development of the world’s smallest pacemaker and research to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

