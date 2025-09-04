Lingering tariff questions, song of the summer debate, rising hemorrhoid diagnoses: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Lingering tariff questions

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates for the first time since December. But after that, things get murky. Some officials think tariff-related inflation is fading, while others aren’t so sure.

2️⃣ New ICE facility

A new detention center called “Camp 57” is opening within America’s largest maximum-security prison. According to Trump administration officials, the Louisiana facility is designed to hold “the worst of the worst,” and has the capacity to house more than 400 men.

3️⃣ Glamour’s gone local

The days of fashion shoots in faraway hotspots are fading fast. What began as a pandemic workaround has quietly become the industry’s new obsession. So where are magazine covers being shot now? The answer might be closer than you think.

4️⃣ Let the games begin

The NFL is finally back. Whether you’re locked into your fantasy lineup or just here for the snacks and Swift sightings, here are 5 things to know ahead of kickoff.

5️⃣ Celebrating sisterhood

Three women returned to a beloved beach in southwest England to recreate a favorite photo from the 1980s. Same spot, same spirit — see how it turned out and why it means so much to them.

Watch this

🎶 Song of the Summer? Some say 2025 didn’t have one. CNN hit the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to settle the debate.

Top headlines

RFK Jr. grilled on health care policies in contentious Senate hearing

Italian fashion designer Giorgia Armani dies aged 91

DC sues Trump administration over National Guard deployment

Check this out

🐘 Super tuskers: With each elongated tooth weighing over 100 pounds, these elephants live up to their name. This rare trait is the result of a genetic variation, and while it gives the animals a powerful and distinctive appearance, it also makes them vulnerable to poaching.

Quiz time

🧁 According to a new study, artificial sweeteners can age the brain by how long?

A. 6 months

B. 5.8 years

C. 1 month

D. 1.6 years

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The lead study author said people who consumed the most low- or no-calorie sweeteners showed a 62% faster global cognitive decline than those who consumed the lowest amount — that’s the equivalent of 1.6 years of brain aging.

