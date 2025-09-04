17-year-old’s death won’t be forgotten as family continues to push for cyclist protection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It has been two years since 17-year-old Magnus White was killed during a training accident.

White was preparing to leave for Glasgow, Scotland, to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships. He was riding along Colorado Highway 119 when a drunk driver drifted off the road at 60 mph and hit him.

His parents have since started a foundation, The White Line, which is hosting a meeting today with local lawmakers to address rising concerns about cyclist and pedestrian safety.

If you are interested in donating to The White Line, you can learn more here.

