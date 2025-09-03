Child, woman and dog rescued amid flooding in southwest New Mexico

By Nick Catlin

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KOAT) — State police assisted after a vehicle overturned near Buckhorn in southwest New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police officer found a woman, a dog and a six-year-old child sitting atop their vehicle on Stephens Road. Dangerous floodwaters caused the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle was stabilized before a ladder was placed alongside the vehicle. The ladder extended over the waters to land. Officer Walker Eby was able to crawl across the ladder to reach the three trapped.

The child was taken to safety first after being placed on the back of Eby, according to state police. A safety rope was then used for the woman along with a harness for the dog.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Cliff Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the water rescue. It happened on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 31.

