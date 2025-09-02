Trump to announce Space Command move to Alabama, sources say

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Donald Trump is slated to announce that Space Command, headquartered in Colorado Springs, will be moving to Alabama, according to sources with CNN.

There has been ongoing speculation about the move for months. Alabama lawmakers have said in several interviews with local media outlets that they expect the command to move.

In April, Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Bennet released a joint statement on the matter. It read, in part, “It’s already been investigated, proven, and decided: Colorado Springs is the best place for U.S. Space Command because it’s already at work here. Space Command is at full operational capability and has been for nearly a year."

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

