Smoke shop worker allegedly assaulted while on the job

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A smoke shop worker says he was assaulted at Galaxy Glass on S Academy Blvd on Aug. 25.

Video captured on the shop's surveillance camera shows the employee behind the counter helping the customer, and as he turns his back to grab an item from the shelf, the customer takes out a canister and begins spraying the employee, directly hitting his face.

The shop owner tells KRDO the customer wasn't provoked in any way. His demeanor wasn’t threatening and showed no signs of aggression over the 20 minutes he spent in the store.

