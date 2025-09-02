Skip to Content
News

Smoke shop worker allegedly assaulted while on the job

By
Published 11:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A smoke shop worker says he was assaulted at Galaxy Glass on S Academy Blvd on Aug. 25.

Video captured on the shop's surveillance camera shows the employee behind the counter helping the customer, and as he turns his back to grab an item from the shelf, the customer takes out a canister and begins spraying the employee, directly hitting his face.

The shop owner tells KRDO the customer wasn't provoked in any way. His demeanor wasn’t threatening and showed no signs of aggression over the 20 minutes he spent in the store.

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.