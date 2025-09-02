Sinkhole on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle crash at North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, which "impacted a fire hydrant," has shut down the intersection due to a sinkhole, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that as of Sept. 2, Northbound Academy is closed from North Carefree Drive, and the southbound left lane is closed on Half Turn Road.

CSPD asks that people avoid the area.

Update: Vehicle crash at Academy/Half turn impacted a fire hydrant and a sinkhole is occurring. Northbound Academy is closed from N Carefree. Southbound Left lane is closed at Half Turn. Westbound Half Turn is closed east of Academy. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 2, 2025

