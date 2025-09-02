Skip to Content
Sinkhole on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle crash at North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, which "impacted a fire hydrant," has shut down the intersection due to a sinkhole, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that as of Sept. 2, Northbound Academy is closed from North Carefree Drive, and the southbound left lane is closed on Half Turn Road.

CSPD asks that people avoid the area.

