Three arrested in South Carolina for smuggling drug-laced books to inmates

By Stephanie Moore

WOODRUFF, South Carolina (WYFF) — Three people were arrested for sending books containing drug-laced sheets of paper to at least 20 inmates in 14 South Carolina prisons, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officials said the arrests included a former correctional officer, a former inmate and the former inmate’s brother.

Authorities said the drug-laced papers had Suboxone and synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2.

Agents confiscated 666 sheets of K2-soaked paper and 241 suboxone strips from packages sent from March to June. The packages all were mailed from the Woodruff Post Office, according to officials.

“We fight daily schemes from criminals trying to bring contraband into our prisons, and I will not tolerate it,” SCDC Director Joel Anderson said. “These drugs are poisoning our inmates and are a danger to our staff. I am thankful we are holding these people accountable for the harmful situations they create.”

The SCDOC said Shataysha Quneeka Lewis, 36, of Woodruff, was a former correctional officer at Evans CI and left the agency in 2019. She is charged with:

possession of suboxone with intent to distribute possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute providing contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy.

They said Devin Jamaal Kershaw, 41, of Chesnee, is a former inmate who served about 20 years for charges including kidnapping. He was released to community supervision in Spartanburg County in 2022. He is charged with:

possession of suboxone possession of a firearm by a felon furnishing contraband to a prisoner criminal conspiracy

Coure Romaine Terry, 36, of Chesnee, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

