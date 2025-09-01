The best looks from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Italy’s most famous film festival is well underway, and the canals of Venice are filled with celebrities being ferried to the red carpet. Now in its 82nd year, the Venice Film Festival will run until September 6 and showcase a number of hotly anticipated films such as “Bugonia” by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, “Frankenstein” by Guillermo Del Toro, and “Jay Kelly” by Noah Baumbach. Sofia Coppola’s first-ever documentary “Marc by Sofia,” which chronicles the life and career of the fashion designer Marc Jacobs, is also set to debut at the biennale, although it is not competing for a prize.

The red carpet has given us a sneak peek of the new creative direction of several luxury brands, too. On Thursday, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher wore a custom deep blue satin dress designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior (his first womenswear collection for the brand is scheduled to debut at Paris Fashion Week in October). Julia Roberts — and later, Amanda Seyfried — wore the first pieces by Versace’s new designer Dario Vitale, who will present his first collection in Milan at the end of the month. Similarly, Louise Trotter’s vision for Italian label Bottega Veneta can already be seen on Jacob Elordi and Vicky Krieps, while Ayo Edebiri wore Chanel designed by the French house’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Scroll down to see the best and boldest looks. This story will be updated as the event unfolds.

