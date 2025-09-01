Community rallies behind family who has endured unimaginable loss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It’s something you never think about unless you’re in the position. Full-time caretaker parents who lose their child don’t just have to face the unimaginable pain of losing their child; they also have to deal with the financial uncertainty of essentially losing their jobs. The woman who bought their handicap van noticed this reality and started a GoFundMe for the family of 20-year-old Andrew, who passed in April.

Today, we're speaking to Lara, Andrew's mother, who is not only sharing her story about grief but also about survival.

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 5 & 6 o'clock.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.