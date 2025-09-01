Look of the Week: Amanda Seyfried loved Julia Roberts’ outfit. So she borrowed it

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — At this year’s Venice Film Festival, Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried came to promote their films, “After The Hunt” and “The Testament Of Ann Lee,” respectively. But after learning the story of their outfits, another movie comes to mind: “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.”

Yes, Seyfried and Roberts lived out the sartorial fantasy of many millennials — sharing the perfect pair of denim (as a group of best friends do in the latter film). Act one took place on Friday, as Roberts posed for the afternoon photocall wearing a pair of dark wash high-waisted jeans, styled with a navy tailored wool blazer, a yellow, beige and brown striped shirt and a gold buckle belt. The outfit was designed by Versace’s new creative director Dario Vitale, whose first collection for the brand is set to debut at the end of September.

In an unexpected turn, Seyfried, who shares the same stylist with Roberts — Elizabeth Stewart — reached out on Instagram, asking to borrow the look. “Please let me wear the same outfit,” Seyfried wrote under a post Steward had shared of Roberts.

Her request, it appears, was granted: See act two, in which Seyfried on Monday posted an Instagram photo of herself in the ensemble, which was identical except for her choice of footwear. “Thanks for sharing Julia Roberts” read the caption, along with the hashtags #sustainable and #shareyourlooks. It wasn’t the only example of outfit repeating on the red carpet, either. Cate Blanchett, who often re-wears her looks and has become known for taking a more sustainably minded approach to fashion, arrived on the first day of the festival in an Armani Privé gown she previously wore to the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in 2022.

The Versace outfit was just one of a number of sneak peeks celebrities have given the public of major designer debuts scheduled for Paris Fashion Week later this month. Luxury labels such as Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Dior have all used the festival’s star-studded red carpet to tease their hotly anticipated collections.

