Couple previously separated by ICE concerned about Trump Administration’s planned crackdown in Chicago

By Sabrina Franza, Julia Ingram

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Federal forces are expected to arrive in Chicago as soon as next week for a sweeping immigration crackdown using the same tactics that sparked protests in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Families who have already been fighting to stay together in the United States are bracing for impact, including a husband and wife who have already been separated before by an immigration battle.

Reunited after an immigration judge granted bond in the case, they said they’re waiting to be pulled back in, as federal law enforcement may find themselves in Chicago for a large-scale immigration crackdown.

“He was the best person I knew. He was God fearing, he was protective, he cared about me and my kids,” Cynthia Myers said.

She and Cheiah Amidoubimba Fall were broken apart just over a year after getting married.

On June 4, Myers would normally be at work, but that day, she said she decided to go with her husband to his scheduled asylum hearing at 55 East Monroe.

“As soon as we finished, wrapped talking with the judge, and we were going to walk out the door, ICE agents surrounded us, and just grabbed him. And I went to intervene, like, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing,’ and the guy pushed me back and he’s like, ‘Hey, don’t interfere with a federal crime,'” she said.

The Senegal native was taken to the ICE facility in Broadview temporarily.

“They got me in this place, we’re laying on the floor,” Meyers said.

Before he boarded a flight to Texas, handcuffed, Fall said.

“They lock me, you know, hung here, hung here, hung here, look like a big criminal,” he said.

Before making an hour-long drive to another ICE facility in Louisiana.

“Officer ask me bro why you cry? I said bro, I cry because of my wife,” Fall said.

He is one of the over 2,000 people arrested by ICE in Chicago since President Trump took office in January.

CBS News Chicago analyzed ICE data, which shows that as of July 29, the Trump administration made around eight immigration-related arrests in Illinois daily—that’s an about 39% increase since last year.

In Chicago, 2,014 people have been taken into custody for immigration-related offenses between Jan. 20 and July 29.

With news that the administration plans to ramp up immigration enforcement in the city as early as next week, families, including Cynthia and Cheiah, are starting to worry about what will happen at their next court dates.

“That’s my biggest fear that they can do this again, and then who’s to say if he can get out this time? Who’s to say where they’ll send him this time?” Meyers said.

Gov. JB Pritzker said his office has not heard directly from the White House about increased immigration enforcement.

ICE and Department of Homeland Security officials would not provide specifics on that immigration crackdown, but a Homeland Security spokesperson provided the following statement:

“DHS is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists—across the country. It is no surprise that these criminals flock to sanctuary cities where politicians protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets putting American lives at risk. DHS will go to wherever these criminal illegal aliens are—including Chicago and Boston. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

