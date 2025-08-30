Colorado Weather: Scattered storms continue Saturday, sunny weather returns Sunday!

TODAY: What a shift this pattern change has been for the last week! Much cooler weather... plenty of showers and thunderstorms for much of southern Colorado. It has come at a bit of a price of with some nasty severe storms at time, but this has generally been a great time for much needed moisture across the state. We'll hold the line on that weather pattern with more thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for the Pikes Peak Region, with 70s and low 80s over the plains. Some storms could be strong, but we're not expecting significant severe weather issues.

TONIGHT: Temps will drop back down into the 50s and 60s. We should remain dry.

SUNDAY: A dry day. Yep. You heard that right. While moisture is always nice to see here in the high desert, it's nice to break out of that weather pattern for a few days. Expecting more 70s and 80s Sunday, with some afternoon clouds, but no storms are expected as drier air finally moves in overhead. Get out and enjoy the back half of the holiday weekend!

LABOR DAY/THIS WEEK: Quiet on Labor day the some 70s and 80s for the Pikes Peak Region, and 80s and 90s for Pueblo and the Plains. Should be another quiet day... enjoy it! We'll see better storm chances return to the forecast later in the week.