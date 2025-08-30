11-year-old boy killed in Maryland house fire

By JT Moodee Lockman

Wicomico County (WJZ) — An 11-year-old boy died in a house fire in Wicomico County early on Friday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Parsonsburg Volunteer firefighters responded around 4:20 a.m. to the reported fire in the 31600 block of Zion Road, officials said.

Once they arrived, crews found heavy fire conditions in a single-family home.

Three adults were able to escape from the home and told firefighters that a child was still inside.

Despite rescue efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

“The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words. Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonsburg community as they grieve,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray.

Officials believe the fire started at the back of the home, and a preliminary investigation revealed that smoke alarms were activated during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

The fire caused nearly $300,000 worth of damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to officials.

House fires in Maryland According to the fire marshal’s annual Fire Fatality report, fire-related deaths dropped by nearly 13% in 2024.

In 2024, the state recorded 73 deaths from fires, and in 2023, 84 deaths were reported.

The report shows that residential fires accounted for 79% of the fire deaths in the state, and most of the incidents occurred in a bedroom or living space.

The leading cause of those 2024 fatal fires was smoking materials, according to the report.

In early August, six people, including four children, died in a Charles County house fire.

Two of the residents escaped from the home unharmed, and an adult arrived at the home while firefighters were on scene, the fire marshal’s office reported.

