NOAA emphasizes space for monk seal moms and pups as two recover

HONOLULU (KITV) — NOAA Fisheries is reminding the public how crucial it is to give seal mothers and pups space during their nursing period as two monk seal pups remain under care at The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital.

Two pups, RU28 and RU99, are seeking extra care at the monk seal hospital Ke Kai Ola in Kona, Hawaii.

RU28 is the first pup from RH38 who gave birth on Kauai and they spent approximately 5 weeks together during the 5 to 7 week nursing period.

However, NOAA crews determined that RU28 was underweight so partners transferred him to Kona’s monk seal hospital so that he can learn to feed himself. He is reportedly doing well and has gained weight and strength.

Not so much is known about pup RU99’s parents as his mom was absent during a crucial time where they were supposed to be together. NOAA Officials were able to get RU99 and care for him as he continues to grow and develop.

“These pups’ stories are powerful reminders of how challenging early life can be for monk seals, and for those working to recover them. We’re hopeful that RU28 and RU99 will continue responding well to treatment so they can be released back into the wild once healthy and ready,” explained NOAA.

The public can help with this process by giving Hawaiian monk seals space by staying at least 150 ft. away from mothers with pups. As well as reporting sightings to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 808-256-9840.

