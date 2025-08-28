Illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries leads to arrest

By Vanessa Laurent

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A man was arrested for illegally harvesting saw palmetto berries in a protected area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a tip about people picking berries inside the Yamato Scrub Natural Area on Aug. 21. The berries, which are used in supplements, are a protected plant in Florida and can’t be collected without a permit.

Investigators say they watched several men gather sacks of berries and toss them over a fence to load into a U-Haul van. When deputies stopped the van, most of the group ran, but one man, Jnnelson Mackenley Tunice, of Naples, was arrested.

Officials say they recovered berries worth more than $3,300. Tunice was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, and an immigration hold was placed on him.

