Two children taken to hospital after being pulled from backyard pool

Published 2:39 PM

By KNXV Staff

    PHOENIX (KNXV) — Two children have been taken to a hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in south Phoenix on Tuesday.

Phoenix fire officials say crews responded to the area of 40th Street and Baseline Road.

According to officials, the parents pulled both children from the pool.

Officials say the children were awake and breathing when fire crews arrived, and were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

It is unclear how long the children were in the water.

The investigation remains ongoing.

