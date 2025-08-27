Taylor Swift has a home in Rhode Island. Could she and Travis Kelce get married there?

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

WESTERLY, Rhode Island (WBZ) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the pop culture world by storm Tuesday afternoon, as the music superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement on Instagram. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is hoping that the power couple chooses his state for the high-profile wedding.

“Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying,” McKee posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, shortly after the announcement.

The Rhode Island Democrat added the eyeball emoji at the end of his post.

It may not be as far-fetched of an idea as it sounds. Swift owns an oceanfront mansion in Westerly, Rhode Island, and has been known to spend time in the Ocean State.

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island ties

The song “The Last Great American Dynasty” from Swift’s album “Folklore” was written about Rebekah Harkness, who previously owned the Westerly mansion.

Swift and Kelce have not yet announced any plans for when or where the wedding could take place.

The Visit Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce Instagram account got in on the action on social media as well. The Visit Martha’s Vineyard page posted a photo of Edgartown Lighthouse with the couple added into the foreground.

“Let us know if you’d like us to plan the MVY honeymoon,” the account posted.

The singer, who recently announced her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will be released in October, has at times spent holidays like the 4th of July at her Rhode Island property.

Westerly, Rhode Island, mansion owned by Taylor Swift

Swift’s mansion, which for years has been the subject of a proposed “Taylor Swift tax” on second homes worth more than $1 million, has also been the target of several police investigations involving trespassers.

In 2019, a man allegedly broke into Swift’s home, and told police he took off his shoes because he wanted to be polite. At the time, officers said they have had to deal with several suspicious people at Swift’s house, but it was the first time they could recall someone making it inside.

Then in 2023, police charged a woman with trespassing after she was on the property after being ordered to stay away.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 after Kelce attended a show on “The Eras Tour” and said he didn’t get a chance to meet her. Months later, rumors began to spread that they were dating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.