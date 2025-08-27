Cyberattack forces closure of Nevada state offices for two days, governor says

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — A “network security incident” that forced Nevada state government offices to close this week and shut down some state websites and phone lines is the result of a cyberattack, Gov. Joe Lombardo said Tuesday.

“The incident is under active state and federal investigation,” a statement from Lombardo’s office said.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN Monday the agency was assisting state officials with the investigation.

State offices were closed Monday and Tuesday but will begin to offer in-person services later this week, the governor’s Tuesday statement said.

“State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable. If a site or line does not respond, please try again later,” the statement said.

The incident was first detected early Sunday, according to Lombardo’s office.

Officials are “focused on restoring services safely and validating systems before returning them to normal operations.”

Emergency services and 911 telephone systems remain operational, officials said.

While authorities have not seen evidence that any personally identifiable information was affected, the governor’s office warned residents of scammers who might try to capitalize on the incident.

“Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or texts asking for personal information or payments,” said Lombardo’s office.

“The State will not ask for your password or bank details by phone or email. As official state websites return online, verify information.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.