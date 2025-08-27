CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez is being ousted just weeks into her tenure

By Sarah Owermohle, Adam Cancryn, Brenda Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — Dr. Susan Monarez, who was sworn in as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 31, is being ousted, according to three sources familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition that they not be named because they were not authorized to share the information.

Her departure leaves the agency leaderless at a perilous time. Morale, which was already low after deep staff cuts this spring, plummeted after a gunman opened fire on the agency’s main campus in Atlanta on August 8, pocking the buildings with hundreds of bullet holes and killing DeKalb County police officer David Rose.

HHS did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

