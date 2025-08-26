‘The deer have become a problem.’ City rolling out deer culling program for third year to control population

By Mike Holden

Click here for updates on this story

PARMA, Ohio (WEWS) — The City of Parma is preparing to roll out another year of deer culling this Fall.

It comes as residents complain of ongoing property damage and accidents across town.

But before crews can begin the culling process this season, they are asking for immediate resident feedback through a new survey from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. It can be filled out here.

The survey aims to identify the most suitable locations for deer hunting, determine the most overpopulated areas, and pinpoint where accidents are most likely to occur.

Parma Police are working hand-in-hand with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Wildlife, the professionals who manage wildlife.

Officials say the program has been incredibly successful, and they are ready for year three.

It was not challenging for News 5 to find deer in Parma.

Within minutes of pulling into the city, we spotted two large Bucks wandering around Pleasant Valley Road.

Near West Ridgewood Drive, our News 5 camera captured even more.

While some residents have told us the animals are beautiful and picturesque, it’s gotten a bit out of control in recent years.

They claim the overpopulation of deer has resulted in destroyed yards, hundreds of car crashes and a spread of disease that is impacting both wildlife and other native species.

It’s something Parma Police can directly attest to.

“We average about 100 deer related motor vehicle accidents per year, and we’ve seen a significant decrease in that number per year as this culling process has taken place. We’ve also seen a decrease in the number of calls for property damage, and dispatches for an injured deer,” Scott Traxler, Parma Police Public Information Officer, said.

This year, Parma Police confirmed crews will head back out to the highly populated, more wooded areas.

Traxler shared data from past culls and what the future culls will look like. He stresses they have no intention of eliminating the entire population of deer.

During the first year of the deer culling program, trained sharpshooters with Parma SWAT culled 147 of the anticipated 150 deer.

During year two of the program, they culled 217 of an anticipated 225 deer.

In year three, the projected cull is around 200 deer.

The results of the survey will likely impact the number of permits allowed by ODNR.

“This is the first year that ODNR has required a survey to take place as being the initial step in the deer culling process. ODNR developed the survey along with assistance from the IT department of the Ohio State University. This survey enables the collection of data to be better assessed,” Traxler said.

Traxler reports that two-person teams consisting of a trained Parma SWAT marksman and a spotter will work in tandem on the culls between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Signage will be posted to notify residents of the areas where it is happening.

He says the ODNR survey and resident feedback will be a game changer in their culling process.

“Residents are asked to type in their address. And what this does is it allows ODNR to better see where the majority of the complaints are coming from, the sightings are coming from and so forth… So, those areas can be mapped out. This also assists in where we would choose to scout those areas and set up a culling day,” Traxler said.

Parma’s Deer Culling program officially begins in October.

This is all part of a five-year plan in conjunction with the ODNR.

Traxler says the number of deer culled each year will decrease.

Next year, it will be 150 and then 120 in year five.

He stresses they are not eliminating the deer population.

“This is a controlled, full-proof process that will benefit the community for the long term. We take it seriously, and we take residents concerns seriously as well,” Traxler said.

Residents can sign up for venison pick-up as well this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.