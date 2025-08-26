Labor Day’s “Conquer the Bridge” race canceled due to construction

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A construction project near the Vincent Thomas Bridge has forced “Conquer the Bridge” organizers to cancel the annual race this year.

Organizers wrote that they have issued refunds to participants and sponsors.

“I know this will certainly come as bad news to many people, I am hoping that above all else that the Bridge Conquerors will still come together and bring their special energy to San Pedro this coming Labor Day, September 1, and support every local business that you can at whatever your level of comfort is,” wrote organizer Derek Michael Hogue.

The construction project, which started on Aug. 18, aimed to replace and improve three off-ramps near the Vincent Thomas Bridge, according to the Port of Los Angeles. Organizers said officials did not inform them about the construction project when the race received its permit on July 3.

“This would be the same ramp which brings you down from the Vincent Thomas Bridge and returns you to the Harbor Home Stretch on Harbor Blvd,” Hogue wrote. “While I did attempt for days to have this project delayed until September 2, 2025, due to the extremely close proximity to race day and the considerable issues this would cause us, I was obviously unsuccessful in achieving this result for you, and for that I am very sorry.”

The closures will last for roughly three months. The new off-ramps are expected to reopen in November 2025.

“Having worked hard to help produce the last fifteen Conquer The Bridge races, fourteen of which I worked under my Father Michael, I must say that I am left feeling deeply disappointed by this outcome,” Rogue wrote. “I know this will certainly come as bad news to many people, I am hoping that above all else that the Bridge Conquerors will still come together and bring their special energy to San Pedro this coming Labor Day, September 1, and support every local business that you can at whatever your level of comfort is.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.