Bodycam: Robbery investigation ends in fatal police shooting

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera footage of a fatal shooting that occurred Aug. 9 near 60th and Center streets.

According to police, officers were responding to investigate a vehicle linked to multiple business robberies. When they arrived at the scene, officers encountered a man with a gun.

“Officers gave several commands to drop the gun. The suspect refused and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

The suspect was fatally wounded, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Dandre A. McIntosh. No officers were injured during the shooting. Police said there is no evidence McIntosh died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four officers discharged their weapons during the confrontation. They include a 46-year-old officer with over 21 years of service, a 36-year-old officer with over 8 years, a 30-year-old officer with over 5 years, and a 29-year-old officer with over 11 years. All four remain on administrative duty, as is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The investigation, led by the Brookfield Police Department, remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.