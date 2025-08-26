14 years later, family still seeks answers after Navajo man vanishes

By Royale Da

KAYENTA, Arizona (KOAT) — It’s been 14 years since Duane Thomas disappeared from the Navajo Nation, and his family says they’re still doing the work law enforcement hasn’t.

In March 2011, Duane vanished after heading to a dance in Kayenta, Arizona. His family believes foul play was involved, but claim investigators have failed them at every turn.

“It kind of hits another level for me,” said Duane’s twin brother, Dorwin Thomas. “Sadness, loneliness, restlessness… just all the above.”

The family says the case seemed to go cold, until this year, when they received a tip: Duane was last seen walking into a remote area with two men the night he disappeared. The tipster also gave them a location on where Duane could’ve walked off to. They searched that site themselves and say they found a skull and a pair of boots that matched Duane’s size.

“There was a skull found,” said Duane’s sister, Davena Benton. “And some possible human remains.”

They called authorities and say investigators collected the skull, but the family says they haven’t been told if any DNA testing was done.

“They have a skull in their hands, and it means nothing,” said Sharon Claw-Watson, another sister. “It’s beyond me how someone can brush off a family like this.”

Now, Duane’s family is pleading for answers and accountability. If the remains are confirmed to be Duane’s, they believe the case could be classified as a homicide, opening the door for FBI involvement and more resources.

“Where’s the justice? Where’s the police? Where’s the help?” his youngest sister, Darnell, asked.

The Navajo Nation Police told KOAT the case is still active but could not confirm if DNA testing had been done. The Office of the Medical Investigator sent the following about the case: “We can confirm that the remains you referenced are in the custody of the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. They are pending examination and identification by NM OMI’s forensic anthropology team. An anthropologic examination can take several month, so at this time, the NM OMI cannot positively ID the remains.”

Duane’s family continues to search on their own. They say they won’t stop until they get the truth for Duane, for his son, and for their mother, who died waiting.

