Police report uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts

By WGAL News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in East Earl Township say if you own a Kia or a Hyundai, your vehicle may be more likely to be stolen, even if it’s locked.

According to police, many areas in Pennsylvania are seeing an uptick in these thefts again.

Kia and Hyundai car thefts have been a problem for the past couple of years.

Engine immobilizers

What started as a TikTok challenge now continues to prey on both Kia and Hyundai models that lack an important piece of anti-theft technology: engine immobilizers.

Police say it’s an electronic security device that prevents the engine from starting unless the correct key or key fob is in use.

The lack of security allows thieves to easily steal certain Kia and Hyundai models and has been one of the largest contributors to the number of stolen cars statewide and nationwide, according to police.

They added, in 2023, that Hyundai and Kia rolled out a free software fix, designed to prevent easy hot-wiring and start attempts. Yet, many vehicles still haven’t been upgraded, leaving them vulnerable.

Kia and Hyundai models built after 2023 have the engine immobilizer already built in, according to police.

Kia and Hyundai dealerships will check and install engine immobilizers for free if your car lacks the device, police say.

Police advise motorists to park in well-lit, busy parking lots. Use a steering wheel lock, like a “club,” to deter thieves. Always lock your car, take your keys, every time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.