Nevada state government offices closed after network security incident

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Nevada state government agencies are experiencing a “network security incident,” the office of Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday, prompting the closure of offices.

A news release from Lombardo’s office indicated officials were working to restore services but did not provide details of the incident, including whether it is believed to be malicious in nature.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN the agency was assisting state officials in investigating the incident.

In a social media post, the Nevada Attorney General’s office said all state offices are closed, citing a “significant state network degradation affecting the ability to conduct normal business.”

The incident was first detected early Sunday, according to Lombardo’s office.

“As the State continues its recovery efforts, the network security incident continues to impact the availability of certain state technology systems on the state network,” the governor’s statement said, adding officials were “focused on restoring services safely and validating systems before returning them to normal operations.”

Emergency services and 911 telephone systems remain operational, officials said.

While authorities have not seen evidence that any personally identifiable information was affected, the governor’s office warned residents of scammers who might try to capitalize on the incident.

“Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or texts asking for personal information or payments,” said Lombardo’s office.

“The State will not ask for your password or bank details by phone or email. As official state websites return online, verify information.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

