Kamala Harris’ 107 Days Book Tour Comes to Houston — Here’s How to Be in the Room

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get your bookmarks ready. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is taking her new memoir, 107 Days (Simon & Schuster, out Sept. 23, 2025), on a national conversation tour—and H-Town is one of the marquee stops. Think intimate onstage Q&A, campaign insights you haven’t heard, and a crowd that knows how to show up for civic conversation.

Houston Spotlight: The Hobby Center

Date & Venue: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 — The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Local Partner: Blue Willow Bookshop (every GA ticket includes a copy of 107 Days) VIP: Select dates include Meet & Greet + personal photo and a signed copy. Availability varies by city—check your event listing when purchasing. Tickets: Primary onsale (Aug. 22) moved fast. If Houston’s sold out, check the Hobby Center box office first, then verified resale platforms where prices can fluctuate. SPECIAL NOTE: Some early listings referenced an October 10, 2025, Houston date. As of press time, the tour schedule shows Saturday, October 4, 2025, for Houston. Always confirm details on the official site.

What to Expect

Harris’ 15-city tour trades stump speeches for storytelling—reflecting on the 2024 presidential campaign, lessons learned, and a forward-looking vision. Each stop partners with an independent bookstore, keeping book culture—and community—front and center.

Full 2025 Tour Schedule

09/24 – New York, NY — The Town Hall (with Barnes & Noble) 09/25 – Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia (with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books) 09/29 – Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern (with Book Soup) 10/04 – Houston, TX — The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (with Blue Willow Bookshop) 10/05 – San Francisco, CA — The Masonic (with Book Passage) 10/08 – Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle (with 44th & 3rd Bookseller) 10/09 – Washington, DC — Warner Theatre (with Mahogany Books) 10/11 – Chicago, IL — Auditorium Theatre (with Anderson’s Bookshop) 10/15 – Durham, NC — DPAC (with Quail Ridge Books) 10/17 – Birmingham, AL — Alabama Theatre (with Books-A-Million) 10/23 – London, UK — Venue TBA 11/05 – Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (with Literary Arts) 11/16 – Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall (with Indigo) 11/18 – Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium (with Parnassus Books) 11/20 – Miami, FL — Ziff Opera House (with Books & Books) Quick Guide: Tickets & Access

Primary tickets: Check the venue page first; many dates include a book with every ticket. Resale: Limited seats may appear on verified resale marketplaces; prices may be above or below face value. VIP options: Offered on select dates; typically include a photo op + signed book. Official info: Tour updates and city-specific details: 107daysbook.com. Why It Matters to Houston

Houston Style Magazine readers love a good page-turner and a good conversation. Between our thriving indie book community, a nationally watched political landscape, and a Theater District built for marquee moments, Houston is the perfect stage for stories about power, policy, and possibility.

