From Launch to Now: HCC’s Mattress Mack School of Selling Opens Fall 2025 Onsite Cohort

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston runs on hustle—and few Houstonians embody that spirit like Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. In partnership with Houston Community College (HCC) Northwest’s Glenda & David Regenbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, Mack’s people-first sales philosophy has powered a fast-growing program that’s changing how the city learns to sell, serve, and succeed.

Four years in, the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling has become a standout success story:

9 cohorts completed (4 virtual, 5 onsite)

380 graduates/alumni and counting

Mack continues to participate in every cohort

“We’re in the business of helping people,” is the heartbeat of Mack’s approach—and it’s the throughline of HCC’s curriculum.

How It Started—and Why It Works

The series launched from a 2020 conversation between Dr. Zachary Hodges (President, HCC Northwest) and Jim McIngvale, with guidance from Entrepreneur-in-Residence David Regenbaum. Early funding from Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture helped HCC pilot a virtual cohort in Summer 2021 during the pandemic, then expand to onsite sessions in 2022—the same year Mack keynoted the HCC Foundation Gala and surprised the room with a major donation to support student success.

Curriculum architects Austin Tenette and Dr. Kimberly Burroughs set the original bar; in 2023, Landi Spearman joined the faculty team to lead three sessions as the series continued to evolve—true to Mack’s ethos of continuous improvement.

Fall 2025: Apply Now for the Onsite Cohort (Space Is Limited)

Location: HCC Alief Hayes Campus Format: Six onsite sessions (attendance at all six is required to graduate) When: Wednesdays, 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Session Lineup (Fall 2025):

Sept 09 – The Art of Listening

Sept 16 – Persistence

Sept 23 – The Ability to Say No

Sept 30 – Caring Customer Service

Oct 07 – Building a Book of Business

Oct 14 – What You Learn After You Know It All

What You’ll Earn: Graduates receive an HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling Certificate of Completion—a résumé-ready credential signaling mastery of modern, customer-centered selling.

Deadline: 2:00 p.m. CT, September 3, 2025.

Apply / Learn More (topics, facilitators, alumni testimonials): 👉 bit.ly/MMSSOnsiteFall25

Gratitude Where It’s Due

HCC extends deep thanks to Jim McIngvale and Gallery Furniture for early and ongoing support; to Austin Tenette, Dr. Kimberly Burroughs, and Landi Spearman for expert instruction; and to Dr. Zachary Hodges and David Regenbaum for leadership that keeps the program current, rigorous, and relentlessly student-focused.

Quick Facts (At-a-Glance)

Program: HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling (Onsite)

Host: Glenda & David Regenbaum Center for Entrepreneurship – HCC Northwest

Where: HCC Alief Hayes Campus

When: Wednesdays, 5–8 p.m., Sept 09–Oct 14, 2025

Apply by: Sept 3, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CT

Link: bit.ly/MMSSOnsiteFall25

