District 3 elementary school hangs American flag upside down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday, Aug 22nd, a Facebook user posted a photo of the American flag flying upside down outside of French Elementary School.

The incident sparked outrage with some parents, who feel it's a sign of disrespect.

A spokesperson with the district says it was a mistake that was remedied.

"This was a result of an honest mistake by a substitute custodian. The school was not made aware of it until the end of the school day during student pick up. At that time, the flag was sent home to families. We take the proper display of our nation's flag very seriously, and the school has already addressed this with staff to ensure everyone is aware of the correct protocol," read a statement from a spokesperson.

KRDO13 will be hearing from parents about this issue, and this article will be updated.