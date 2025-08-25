Skip to Content
News

Cotter removed from Colorado Coroners Association board

Who is Brian Cotter, the coroner accused of leaving bodies to decay in his mortuary? KRDO13 Investigates.
Pueblo County, KRDO
Who is Brian Cotter, the coroner accused of leaving bodies to decay in his mortuary? KRDO13 Investigates.
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Coroners Association (CCA) is calling on Brian Cotter to to resign from his position as Pueblo County Coroner-elect. It comes after the CCA removed Brian Cotter from his position as Secretary.

The CCA said Cotter served as Secretary on the CCA Executive Board of Directors. On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the CCA Board of Directors, by unanimous vote, removed Mr. Cotter from his Secretary position due to unethical practices and harm to the community in which he was sworn to serve. Mr. Cotter's information on the CCAwebsite has been requested for immediate removal.

In violation of the ethical standards aforementioned and in solidarity with those affected by Davis
Mortuary's egregious act, the Colorado Coroners Association Executive Board of Directors states it calls on Mr. Brian Cotter to resign his position as Pueblo County Coroner-elect.

In a release the CCA and members of the Coroner fraternity say they extend their deepest condolences and stand united with the victims and their families and the Pueblo County community affected by Davis Mortuary's incomprehensible conduct.

KRDO13 is digging into this today and knocking on the doors of Brian and Chris Cotter, the brothers who co-own Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5, & 6 o'clock.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.