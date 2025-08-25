Cotter removed from Colorado Coroners Association board

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Coroners Association (CCA) is calling on Brian Cotter to to resign from his position as Pueblo County Coroner-elect. It comes after the CCA removed Brian Cotter from his position as Secretary.

The CCA said Cotter served as Secretary on the CCA Executive Board of Directors. On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the CCA Board of Directors, by unanimous vote, removed Mr. Cotter from his Secretary position due to unethical practices and harm to the community in which he was sworn to serve. Mr. Cotter's information on the CCAwebsite has been requested for immediate removal.

In violation of the ethical standards aforementioned and in solidarity with those affected by Davis

Mortuary's egregious act, the Colorado Coroners Association Executive Board of Directors states it calls on Mr. Brian Cotter to resign his position as Pueblo County Coroner-elect.

In a release the CCA and members of the Coroner fraternity say they extend their deepest condolences and stand united with the victims and their families and the Pueblo County community affected by Davis Mortuary's incomprehensible conduct.

KRDO13 is digging into this today and knocking on the doors of Brian and Chris Cotter, the brothers who co-own Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5, & 6 o'clock.