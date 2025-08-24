No evidence of shooter at University of South Carolina campus library despite alert, spokesperson says

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — There is no evidence of a shooter at the University of South Carolina’s campus library, a school spokesperson said Sunday, after a schoolwide alert about a shooter who had been reported to be on the Columbia campus.

“We received an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper library,” a university spokesperson, Jeff Stensland, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV. “At this point, we have no injuries, and we have no confirmation that there actually was a shooter at the library.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.