Woman, boyfriend charged after infant is hospitalized with severe injuries, skull fracture, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) — A woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after the woman’s 5-month-old child was hospitalized with severe injuries, including a skull fracture, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Maggie Nicole Regan, 23, and her boyfriend, Dylan Scott Hoyle, 27, in connection with an investigation into intentional felony child abuse involving Regan’s five-month-old son.

On Aug.10 AdventHealth Polk reported to authorities that an infant had been admitted to the emergency department with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.

Authorities said the nature of the injuries raised immediate concerns of child abuse.

Regan told deputies that Hoyle was watching the child while she went to work.

She told deputies that shortly after arriving at work, Hoyle contacted her and said that the infant was unresponsive.

Rather than calling 911, Regan returned home and transported the child herself to the AdventHealth Polk Emergency Department, according to deputies.

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, he was taken to a higher-level medical facility for specialized care and remains in the pediatric intensive care unit, where he is receiving medical treatment.

On Aug. 19, Regan and Hoyle were arrested and booked into the Polk County Detention Center with a bond set at $80,000 each.

Each was charged with intentional felony child abuse.

The couple cannot have contact with the child until the court case is fully resolved.

Both posted bond and were released from custody.

