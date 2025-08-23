Online group “Predator Poachers” helps police catch convicted sex offender in Massachusetts

By Louisa Moller

NEW YORK (WCBS) — An online vigilante group based in New York came to Massachusetts to help police catch a convicted sex offender and while they tout the success of their provocative approach, police said there is a safer way.

David Baxter, 56, from Hanson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including enticement of a child under the age of 16 and trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude.

Convicted sex offender caught in Kingston Police said Baxter came to Kingston thinking he would meet a 13-year-old girl whom he had been messaging with, promising to give her food in exchange for sexual acts. However, the 13-year-old girl was actually a decoy, posing as a child. The decoy was set up by the online group Predator Poachers.

This was a really big get for us. I think we legitimately saved many children by getting him off the streets,” said Mike Villani, one of the organizers of the Long Island chapter of the group which set up this operation.

Villani said he started his chapter of Predator Poachers six months ago and their activities have lead to 30 so-called “captures” and 11 arrests in that time. Each time, the intended targets have conversations with group members posing as minors online. Then, a meet up is suggested where members of Predator Poachers are waiting with cameras.

“It’s better that these guys are trying to sexually exploit us instead of a real life kid,” Villani said.

Dangers to vigilante operation Kingston Police told WBZ-TV that they will act on investigative materials from groups like Predator Poachers but there can be safety concerns.

“This defendant, with a lengthy criminal record, that likely knows if he’s arrested again, could be facing a significant amount of prison time, there’s a chance that somebody like that may be desperate and act out violently,” said Kingston Police Lt. Michael Skowyra.

Skowrya said vigilante groups can also create issues for the prosecution of cases.

“There’s very minute technicalities in the criminal law as to how evidence can be gathered, what can be used against individuals in a court of law,” said Skowrya.

Villani said he has accepted the risks.

“All in all, I’m not as afraid as maybe I should be,” Villani said.

Police said Baxter has 47 arraignments in his criminal history and 40 of them were linked to sex crimes.

