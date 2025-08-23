Mississippi family demands justice for teen killed by police

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — The family of a teenager killed by police more than a year ago is demanding justice.

Family members said Kadarius Smith, 17, was unarmed when he was run over by a Leland police vehicle in March 2024.

On Thursday, members of Smith’s family were joined by civil rights activist John Barnett outside the federal courthouse in Jackson to call for accountability and transparency in the case, including releasing dash camera video of the incident.

“As a mother just seeing your child like that, begging him to get up, we’re not going to stop, we’re not going to stop,” Smith’s mother Kaychia Bell said.

Members of the NAACP and the True Healing Under God National Civil Rights Organization were in attendance, along with other community leaders.

