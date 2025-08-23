“Fight With Light” rally held after antisemitic incident at North Texas high school

By Erin Jones

TEXAS (KTVT) — Less than a week after an antisemitic display was discovered at Rockwall-Heath High School, a rally was held Thursday night at the Rockwall Historic Courthouse.

“What a shock and sadness… people are upset… some are shaken,” said Rabbi Moishy Kalmenson, of Chabad in Rockwall County.

Kalmenson has been comforting Jewish students at Rockwall-Heath High School after they learned two antisemitic flags were found hanging on a building last Saturday morning.

“They’ve been in contact with the superintendent and those who are trying to be there for them,” he said. “There’s not many Jewish kids in the high school, so it feels particularly targeted, and it is deeply, deeply unsettling.”

Investigation underway by local officials The flags were quickly removed, and Rockwall ISD and Heath police are working to find out who is responsible.

McLendon-Chisholm Mayor Bryan McNeal said even in his neighboring city, the pain is being felt in the Jewish community.

“It brought up memories and stories that they’ve had to wrestle with their whole lives, and when you see that pain and that hurt in their eyes, you just want to stand up and do something,” he said.

“Fight With Light” movement begins That’s how “Fight With Light” came to be.

Rabbi Kalmenson said it’s important to use this moment as an opportunity to educate.

“To teach about the dangers of hate and the importance of kindness,” he said.

“I am a Christian and I believe in all this, and I believe in no hate,” attendee Leanne Samra said. “Whoever did that, it’s hateful.”

For this community, the rally is about turning pain into strength.

